The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 12, 2017 | Last Update : 10:02 PM IST

India, All India

BJP sold 'false dreams' to people, now India wants Congress back: Ajay Maken

PTI
Published : Feb 12, 2017, 8:39 pm IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2017, 8:39 pm IST

The 'disillusioned' people now want the Congress back in power as only this party can provide 'stable and able' governments, he said.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The BJP and AAP sold "false dreams" to people who are now "disillusioned" with both parties and want Congress back in power, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said on Sunday.

People want Congress back in power not only in Delhi but also in the country, Maken claimed while addressing district conventions of the party in the run up to municipal corporation elections scheduled here in April.

"People had voted for the BJP and the AAP to give Modi and Kejriwal an opportunity to rule at the Centre and in Delhi, respectively, seeing big dreams through their promises. But now, all those dreams have been shattered," Maken said addressing party conventions in East Delhi's Babarpur, Krishnanagar and Patparganj.

The "disillusioned" people now want the Congress back in power as only this party can provide "stable and able" governments, he said.

The "desire" of people has been evident from the "huge" response to the district conventions being organised by the Delhi Congress across the Capital to protest against misrule of BJP in MCDs and Aam Aadmi Party's two-year rule in Delhi, Maken claimed.

Slamming the governments of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he charged them with "betraying" people.

Dubbing demonetisation as an "ill-conceived" spectacle "unparallelled" in the world, Maken said the central government reduced all currency notes to mere pieces of paper within hours forcing people to face hardships.

He also attacked Kejriwal and his ministers accusing them of leaving people to their "fate" and going out of the Capital to tour elsewhere in the country and abroad when Delhi was witnessing deaths due to chikungunya, dengue and swine-flu.

Pointing to changed mode and method of elections, Maken called upon party workers to go for door-to-door campaign and win over hearts of people and make them aware about "failures" of BJP-led NDA and AAP governments.

Tags: bjp, aap, congress, ajay maken
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Too much sex hinders sexual satisfaction for couples

2

150-yr-old wedding dress found in UK after Facebook post goes viral

3

Wanted to study more? Now you can get a PHD in chocolate

4

The grave reality behind viral images of obese tigers

5

J. K. Rowling slams Piers Morgan on Twitter for defending Trump

more

Editors' Picks

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham