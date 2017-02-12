The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 12, 2017 | Last Update : 03:28 AM IST

India, All India

64.2 per cent turn up to vote in first phase

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Feb 12, 2017, 1:44 am IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2017, 1:43 am IST

Sporadic violence was reported.

People wait in a queue to cast votes at a polling station during the first phase of Assembly polls for Uttar Pradesh, in Noida. (Photo: PTI)
  People wait in a queue to cast votes at a polling station during the first phase of Assembly polls for Uttar Pradesh, in Noida. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The first phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Saturday recorded a 64.2 per cent turnout and witnessed sporadic violence.

In the 2012 Assembly elections in the state, 59.4 per cent voters had exercised their franchise. The Election Commission attributed the increase in voter turnout to its awareness campaigns.

The highest poll average was reported from Fatehabad in Agra where the voting percentage touched 71 per cent, and the lowest was in Noida where 51 per cent came out to vote.

Chief Electoral Officer T. Venkatesh told reporters in Lucknow that polling was held in 73 Assembly seats spread across 15 districts in western UP.

He said that polling was largely peaceful, though some incidents of violence were reported. For the first time, the EC did webcasting at 2,857 places.

Trouble, however, was reported from constituencies that had been marked sensitive.

Senior BJP MLA Sangeet Som’s brother Gagan Som was detained by the police on Saturday for carrying a pistol inside a polling booth at Faridpur village in Meerut.

There was stone-throwing at Kithore in Meerut, where UP minister Shahid Mazoor faced a hostile crowd. Clashes were reported from Baghpat when a group of people tried to stop voters from casting their votes.

Tags: election commission, up polls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan set up India clash in final of T20 World Cup for Blind

2

'Boys will be boys': Modi mocks SP with Mulayam’s 2014 rape comment

3

Watch: Girl's breast bursts in tattoo artist's face

4

Porn website redirects users to sex education videos

5

Repaired, the Flying Bum will fly again

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

China lights up the streets of Beijing with many lanterns of different colours and sizes to celebrate Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

The Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Beijing

Hindu devotees worship the Hindu God Murugan in Kuala Lumpur during the annual Thaipusam street festival. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate religious festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur

The festival has lantern of all shapes and sizes on display along the streets of Taiwan. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taiwan lantern festival lights up the streets of Taipei

Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Amputees hitting the gym give fitness goals on Instagram

The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens give Photoshop touch to adorable puppy

Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Majestic mosque ceilings feature vivid Islamic architecture

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham