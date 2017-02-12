The Asian Age | News

J&K: Four terrorists, two jawans killed in Kulgam encounter

Published : Feb 12, 2017, 12:31 pm IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2017, 12:30 pm IST

As the security forces were closing in on the position of the militants, the ultras opened firing resulting in injuries to five soldiers.

Images of the house, where the militants were reportedly holed up in J&K’s Kulgam (Photo: Twitter)
 Images of the house, where the militants were reportedly holed up in J&K's Kulgam (Photo: Twitter)

Srinagar: Four militants and two army jawans were on Sunday killed in a fierce encounter in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, officials said in Srinagar.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Frisal area of Kulgam district in the wee hours following information about presence of a large number of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said as the security forces were closing in on the position of the militants, the ultras opened firing resulting in injuries to five soldiers.

Two soldiers succumbed to injuries before they could be evacuated for treatment, the official said adding three jawans were airlifted to Army's 92 base hospital here and their condition was stated to be stable.

The security forces returned fire, ensuing in a fierce gunbattle that lasted several hours in which four terrorists were killed, he added.

The search operations was still in progress as security forces suspect that some militants might have managed to escape to nearby areas, the official said.

Four weapons have been recovered from the scene of the gunbattle and security forces were also trying to ascertain the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists, he added.

