Vasundhara Raje upset over transfer to Amit Shah’s team?

New Delhi: It was Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who received massive applause when BJP general secretary P. Murlidhar Rao was announcing the names of senior leaders, including party's chief ministers and Union ministers, who were reaching the dias at the party's two-day long national convention. While former chief ministers — Shivraj Singh Chouhan of Madhya Pradesh and Raman Singh of Chattisgarh — were seated in the front rows, their Rajasthan counterpart Vasundhra Raje arrived after BJP president Amit Shah started his speech. Ms Raje was seen sitting in the last row with party spokespersons.

With the three former CMs now part of Mr Shah's team, rumour is that Ms Raje is upset over the development as she is not interested in leaving the state politics.

While the party favoured senior leaders in Chattisgarh and MP over the former CMs as the LoP in state Assemblies, Ms Raje, sources said, wants the state unit president's post.

As claimed by the party, nearly 12,000 party cadre and leaders have reached the national capital for the event and the party had made sure that they do not find any difficulty in getting literature and also registration. Counters of each states were put up outside the venue, with some party workers seen wearing “Modi Mask” and clicking selfies.