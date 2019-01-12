The Asian Age | News

India tears into Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 12, 2019, 1:56 am IST
New Delhi wondered why ministers in the Imran Khan government are sharing the stage with terrorists such as Hafiz Saeed.

The MEA also said Pakistan was trying to deflect attention from its current “financial woes”.
New Delhi: There has been a significant escalation of anti-India activity throughout the world orchestrated by Pakistan’s spy agency ISI after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed office, top government sources have said. The ministry of external affairs (MEA) also slammed Pakistan on Friday for continuing to sponsor terrorism aimed at India. New Delhi wondered why ministers in the Imran Khan government are sharing the stage with terrorists such as Hafiz Saeed.

Sources told this newspaper that developments being monitored closely by New Delhi indicate that the ISI is masterminding anti-India protests by vested interests in various parts of the world and that an escalation in such activities has been observed after Mr Imran Khan assumed office.

When asked about Mr Khan’s statement on treatment of minorities in India, the MEA spokesperson said, “Pakistan should be the last country to lecture to us on the topic of plurality and inclusive society.”

The MEA also said Pakistan was trying to deflect attention from its current “financial woes”. The MEA wondered why Pakistan continues  to allow its territory or territory controlled by it to be used by terror groups and why it had taken no action against those involved in plotting the Mumbai and Pathankot terror attacks.  

