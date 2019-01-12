The Asian Age | News

IAS officer who quit in J&K: Happy to fight poll

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jan 12, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2019, 6:28 am IST

Faesal claimed he had not made up his mind yet and he would try to build a consensus on his future course.

 Shah Faesal

Srinagar: Shah Faesal, the 2009 Indian Ad-ministrative Service topper from Jammu and Kashmir, who announced his resignation from the government earlier this week, said Friday he wasn’t joining a political party “soon”, but said he would consult stakeholders, particularly the state’s youth, before taking a final call.

He, however, ruled out possibility of joining the separatist camp, saying that having been associated with the bureaucracy he considers himself to be more compliant with mainstream politics. “I’m a man from the system and I would be happy to change things by being in the system. The Hurriyat (Conference) doesn’t give me that opportunity as it doesn’t believe in electorial politics,” he said, addressing a press conference here.

Mr Faesal had in a Facebook post Wednesday said he was quitting his job to protest against the “unabated killings and lack of political outreach from New Delhi, marginalisation and invisiblisation of around 200 million Indian Muslims at the hands of Hindutva forces and the growing culture of intolerance and hate in mainland India in the name of hypernationalism”.

It was widely believed in J&K that the 35-year-old IAS officer who inspired many young Kashmiris to join the civil services may join the National Conference to contest the Lok Sabha election from his home constituency Baramulla on its ticket. In fact, soon after Mr Faesal announced his resignation on the social media, NC vice-president and former CM Omar Abdullah had welcomed him to the political fold.

At his maiden press conference, Mr Faesal claimed he had not made up his mind yet and he would try to build a consensus on his future course. “I will try to reach out to the youth of the state and other stakeholders before taking any decision on joining politics”, he said. Replying questions on the possibility of his contesting elections, he said: “As I said, I will listen to youngsters and meet stakeholders. I will go to the field first. I will be happy to contest elections”.

He said his resignation was a “small act of defiance” to remind the Centre of its duties towards the people of Kashmir. “By my resignation I wanted to put across a small act of defiance. I wanted to protest against lack of credible political initiative by the Central government on the issue of Kashmir. It is important that right to life of the Kashmiri people is respected,” he said. He alleged that the “culture of hate and intolerance” was being used to win elections in the country.

He said the rise of lynch mob extremism in India was another reason for his move. He reiterated that public institutions like the RBI, CBI and NIA were being undermined, which had the potential of hurting the country’s constitutional edifice.

Asked about Article 370 and Article 35A, which guarantee special status to J&K in the Indian Union and special rights to permanent residents of the state respectively, he said these constitutional provisions must be protected to strengthen the bond between the state and the rest of the country. He regretted that certain forces were pitting one region of the state against another, and said that the time has come to “reimagine” the politics of Kashmir.

He also appealed to the people of India to come to the rescue of the people of Kashmir. “I wish to make an appeal to the people of India that they need to come to the rescue of the people of Kashmir. It is time we work together for peace in the country. It is time that we counter the communal and hateful elements of the country and to ensure that a message of tolerance and peace goes from here. I will be expecting support from across the country,” he said.

