The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 13, 2018 | Last Update : 07:11 AM IST

India, All India

SC uprising: Could have been avoided, says AG Venugopal

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 12, 2018, 10:01 pm IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2018, 10:01 pm IST

Attorney General KK Venugopal on Friday said that the judges would act in ‘statesmanship’ to resolve the issue in the next few days..

The Attorney General says, 'tremendous exposure will to be given to what has happened and it will seriously affect public confidence in the Supreme Court of India'. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The Attorney General says, 'tremendous exposure will to be given to what has happened and it will seriously affect public confidence in the Supreme Court of India'. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Attorney General KK Venugopal on Friday said that the unprecedented move by four judges of the Supreme Court to hold a press meet to act against the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, "could have been avoided".

He said that the judges would act in "statesmanship" to resolve the issue in the next few days, a report in NDTV said.

"Supreme Court judges are all statesman with vast experience and knowledge, and I am sure by tomorrow, the entire issue would be resolved," Venugopal said.

The Attorney General said "tremendous exposure will to be given to what has happened and it will seriously affect public confidence in the Supreme Court of India". 

His reaction came after four Supreme Court judges addressed the media, appealing to the nation to save their institution if they wanted democracy in the country to survive.

In a first in the history of Indian judiciary, the four senior judges held a press meet to say the “sometimes administration of the Supreme Court was not in order and many things which are less than desirable have happened in the last few months”.

The four – Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurien Joseph – addressed the media at Justice Chelameswar’s home, an event that Chelameswar said was “extraordinary in the history of any nation” but that they were “compelled” to do it.

Speaking on behalf of the four judges, Justice Chelameswar expressed his lament over the corrosion and compromise taking place within the institution of the judiciary and especially within the portals of the Supreme Court.

Tags: attorney general kk venugopal, supreme court, chief justice of india, justice j chelameswar, dipak misra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Airtel is offering one year of free Amazon Prime membership to users

2

New Nokia headphones have three days of battery life

3

Oppo A83 to be launched in India on January 17

4

Multi-planet System found through crowdsourcing

5

Google acquires U.K. Sound Tech Startup

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Aishwara Rai Bachchan was present at an event in Dubai for a leading interantional watch brand she endroses. (Photo: Instagram/ _aishwaryaraibachchan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabs spotlight with her style at Dubai event

A screening of the upcoming adult comedy 'Kaalakaandi' was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

It's show time: Saif's family and other stars watch his quirky act

'Padmavati' actress Deepika Padukone shot with her BFF, her sister Anisha Padukone for a TV show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone reveals who her BFF is and it's someone very close to her

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham