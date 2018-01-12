The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

‘Padmavat’ to not be released in Gujarat, despite CBFC nod: Vijay Rupani

ANI
Published : Jan 12, 2018, 5:09 pm IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2018, 5:12 pm IST

Gujarat is the second Indian state after Rajasthan to have banned the screening of the controversial Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

CM Vijay Rupani said despite the clearance from CBFC, ‘Padmaavat’ won’t be released in Gujarat. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Despite the clearance from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), ‘Padmavat’ won’t be released in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Friday.

Other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, which had indicated that the film will not be allowed to be released in November -- are yet to announce their final decisions.

The flick, based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a 13th century Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, has been facing protests from various groups, particularly the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

The CBFC has suggested five modifications in 'Padmavati', which included changing the film's title to 'Padmavat', in December 2017.

