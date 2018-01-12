Mohan Bhagwat holds closed-door meet with MP CM Shivraj

Nearly 4,000 Sangh members of Madhya Khetra unit of RSS are expected to attend the three-day meet of the Sangh in Vidisha.

Bhopal: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat held a closed-door meeting with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal on Thursday sparking major speculations in the BJP.

The meeting is viewed with significance as it came in the wake of a brewing farmer unrest in Madhya Pradesh, which had manifested in form of violent agitations across the state last year.

Six farmers were killed when police opened fire on agitating tillers in Mandsaur in MP in April last year, leading the unrest to take violent form in the state. Assembly polls are due in November this year in the state.

The closed-door meeting held in Samidha, the headquarters of Madhya Khetra of RSS comprising four regions of the outfit in MP and Chhattisgarh, lasted nearly 40 minutes.

Later, Mr Bhagwat proceeded to Vidisha in MP by road where he was scheduled to attend the 3-day meeting of Madhya Khetra unit of the organisation.

Mr Bhagwat also attended the Ekatma yatra, launched last fortnight by Mr Chouhan to spread ideologies of Adi Shankaracharya in Vidisha on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Bhagwat called upon the gathering of BJP activists to connect to the people at the grass root level.

He exhorted them to move door to door to connect with each and every people in the state.