The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 12, 2018 | Last Update : 07:09 AM IST

India, All India

Mohan Bhagwat holds closed-door meet with MP CM Shivraj

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jan 12, 2018, 2:18 am IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2018, 6:39 am IST

Nearly 4,000 Sangh members of Madhya Khetra unit of RSS are expected to attend the three-day meet of the Sangh in Vidisha.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhopal: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat held a closed-door meeting with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal on Thursday sparking major speculations in the BJP.

The meeting is viewed with significance as it came in the wake of a brewing farmer unrest in Madhya Pradesh, which had manifested in form of violent agitations across the state last year.

Six farmers were killed when police opened fire on agitating tillers in Mandsaur in MP in April last year, leading the unrest to take violent form in the state. Assembly polls are due in November  this year in the state.

The closed-door meeting held in Samidha, the headquarters of Madhya Khetra of RSS comprising four regions of the outfit in MP and Chhattisgarh, lasted nearly 40 minutes.

Later, Mr Bhagwat proceeded to Vidisha in MP by road where he was scheduled to attend the 3-day meeting of Madhya Khetra unit of the organisation.

Nearly 4,000 Sangh members of Madhya Khetra unit of RSS are expected to attend the three-day meet of the Sangh in Vidisha.

Mr Bhagwat also attended the Ekatma yatra, launched last fortnight by Mr Chouhan to spread ideologies of Adi Shankaracharya in Vidisha on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Bhagwat called upon the gathering of BJP activists to connect to the people at the grass root level.

He exhorted them to move door to door to connect with each and every people in the state.

Tags: mohan bhagwat, shivraj singh chouhan
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung to unveil Galaxy S9 at MWC 2018, no foldable phone this year

2

M3M firm sells 20 apartments worth Rs 150 crore under Trump Tower project within 24 hrs of launch

3

Acer expands its Predator accessories portfolio

4

CES 2018: Soul Electronics unveils two new in-ear headphones

5

Smartron tphone P with 5000mAh battery for Rs 7,999

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham