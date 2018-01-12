The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jan 12, 2018

India, All India

Karnataka CM: BJP, RSS are ‘Hindu extremists’

Published : Jan 12, 2018, 6:39 am IST
Ms Karandlaje also alleged that the Congress had “sheltered, financed and trained” LTTE and its leader Prabhakaran.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Bengaluru: Keeping up his attack on the BJP and the RSS, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday called them “Hindu extremists”, but the saffron party hit back saying it was the Congress which supported separatists.

The BJP also dared Mr Siddaramaiah to arrest its as well as RSS leaders.

Mr Siddaramaiah, who came under intense attack from the BJP on Wedne-sday for saying that the party and its fountainhead RSS had “terroris-ts”, on Thursday called them “Hindutva extremists”.

“I had said Hindutva extremists,” he told reporters in Chamarajan-agara when asked about his remarks on Wednes-day, which had stirred a hornet’s nest in the poll-bound state.

But, later speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr Siddaramaiah said, “I had said they are Hindutva terrorists. I am also a Hindu, but I’m a Hindu with humanity, they are Hindus without  humanity. That is the difference between me and... (them),” he said.

He quoted a Kannada proverb to say that “it is like one touching his shoulder to check when called a pumpkin thief”, implying that one with a guilty conscience needs no accuser.

Calling Mr Siddarama-iah “irresponsible” for linking the party built by Atal Behari Vajpayee with terrorists, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday alleged that “if there is terrorism in this country today, the Congress is the main reason for it, also for the situation in Kashmir”.

Accusing the Congress of having supported and encouraging the Khalist-an movement, she said, “We have lost several officers, soldiers, leaders and also PM because of it.”

Ms Karandlaje also alleged that the Congress had “sheltered, financed and trained” LTTE and its leader Prabhakaran.

Mr Siddaramaiah had on Wednesday alleged that the BJP, the RSS and the Bajrang Dal have terrorists within their organisations, a charge rubbished by the saffron party.

“They are themselves like terrorists in a way. The BJP, the RSS and the Bajarang Dal also have terrorists within,” he had said taking his attack on the ruling Congress’ principal rival to a new level ahead of the assembly polls due early this year. 

