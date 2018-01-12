The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 12, 2018 | Last Update : 07:07 PM IST

India, All India

Judge Loya death: SC says 'serious matter,' needs bi-party hearing

PTI
Published : Jan 12, 2018, 2:30 pm IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2018, 2:30 pm IST

Loya died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on Dec 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.

B H Loya was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, and the SC sought response from Maharashtra government on pleas seeking an independent probe into it. (Photo: PTI)
 B H Loya was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, and the SC sought response from Maharashtra government on pleas seeking an independent probe into it. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court termed the issue of alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge B H Loya as a "serious matter" on Friday.

B H Loya was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, and the Supreme Court sought response from Maharashtra government on pleas seeking an independent probe into it.

The top court said, "This matter requires bi-party hearing rather than exparte".

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and M M Shantanagoudar asked Maharasthra Government counsel Nishant R Katneshwarkar to file reply by January 15.

At the outset, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing Bombay lawyers association, said the high court is seized of the matter and the apex court should not hear the  pleas.

"The Bombay High Court is seized of the matter and in my opinion the Supreme Court should not hear this matter. If the court goes ahead with the hearing, it may have implications before the high court," Dave said.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for one of the petitioners Maharashtra-based journalist B R Lone, said that she has also instructions from Bombay lawyers association that this matter should not be heard by the top court.

The bench, however, said it will look into the petitions but will also consider the objections raised.

Advocate Varinder Kumar Sharma, appearing for another petitioner Congress leader Tehseen Poonawala, said this is a case where a mysterious death of a judge has taken place on December 1, 2014 and it needs to be investigated.

The bench then asked Katneshwarkar to file the post-mortem report and other relevant documents regarding the death of judge Loya besides taking instruction from the government.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on January 15.

Loya had died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.

Tags: cbi judge b h loya, b h loya's death, supreme court, bombay high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New Nokia headphones have three days of battery life

2

Oppo A83 to be launched in India on January 17

3

Multi-planet System found through crowdsourcing

4

Google acquires U.K. Sound Tech Startup

5

Kaalakaandi movie review: A niche in its own genre

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham