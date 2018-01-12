The Asian Age | News

Can't allow our neighbours to 'drift away to China': Army chief

Published : Jan 12, 2018, 2:35 pm IST
Army chief said that India was dealing successfully with the pressure exerted by China and trying to not escalate the situation.

The Army chief also said that India won't allow its territory to be intruded by any country, asserting that China may be a powerful country but India is not a weak nation either. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: "We cannot allow our neighbours to drift away to China," Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat on Friday told media in Delhi stating that Indian Army was capable of handling China's assertiveness along the border.

The Army chief also said that India won't allow its territory to be intruded by any country, asserting that China may be a powerful country but India is not a weak nation either.

He said India was dealing successfully with the pressure exerted by China and trying to not escalate the situation.

Rawat said the time had come for India to shift focus to its northern border, adding that the country was capable of handling China's assertiveness along it.

"Troops are earmarked and they are ready to tackle if any such situation arises," he said.

Referring to the US warnings to Pakistan over its handling of terrorism, General Rawat said India will have to wait and see its impact.

Terrorists are a disposable commodity in Pakistan and the Indian Army approach has been to ensure that it feels the pain, he said.

Concerned about cyber and information warfare, Rawat said, "India requires to have good firewalls and systems".

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: indian army, bipin rawat, indo-pak ties, indo-sino ties
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

