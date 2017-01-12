The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 12, 2017 | Last Update : 01:48 AM IST

India, All India

TMC complains to President about ‘super emergency’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 12, 2017, 1:07 am IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2017, 1:11 am IST

The party also apprised the President of the arrest of its top leaders in the chit fund scam.

President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: PTI)
 President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Branding demonetisation as a “super emergency”, the Trinamul Congress on Wednesday met President Pranab Mukherjee for the third time since November 8 when Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes were scrapped. The party also apprised the President of the arrest of its top leaders in the chit fund scam and said that it was “vendetta politics” being carried out by the Modi government.

“After outlining the grim situation, we first had called this (demonetisation) a financial emergency. Today, we believe, as we share (concern) with the President, this is now a super emergency,” TMC’s Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien said after meeting the President.

He said that the TMC, led by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, has opposed the demonetisation exercise and hence the timing of what is happening reeks of political vendetta. “This is low life, the kind of political vendetta this country has never seen,” he said referring to the arrest of two TMC MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Pal in the Rose Valley chit fund scam case.

Mr O’Brien said that contrary to the Prime Minister’s claims that the situation would ease within the next few days, the situation had instead “worsened”, hitting 25 crore daily wage earners.

He claimed the micro and small scale industries have reported 35 per cent job losses and listed fishermen, farmers, plantation workers, housewives, students, retailers and traders were among those worst affected.

The TMC MPs also held Mr Modi responsible for the death of 120 people, caused allegedly by the move and sought President Pranab Mukherjee’s intervention as the situation had turned “grim”.

The 30-member delegation, comprising MPs Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, Dola Sen, Mukul Roy, Dinesh Trivedi, Arpita Ghosh, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sisir Adhikari among others, also submitted a memorandum to Mukherjee.

The TMC memorandum accused the Modi government of engaging in “politics of vendetta” to conceal its own “incompetence and inefficiency” by arresting two of the party MPs.

Tags: pranab mukherjee, modi government, mamata banerjee, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

IMA bars doctors from online friendship with patients

2

Man in court charged with killing UK's rarest butterfly

3

I was blessed to play under MS Dhoni all these years, says Rohit Sharma

4

Will continue to hit sixes if they are to be hit: MS Dhoni

5

Teens want sex education for safety from paedophiles

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were seen dancing, singing and enjoying the gags on Kapil Sharma's show on Wednesday.

Shraddha-Aditya have a ball promoting OK Jaanu on Kapil Sharma's comedy show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham