The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 12, 2017 | Last Update : 01:48 AM IST

India, All India

Sahara-Birla diaries: Supreme Court no to probe, leaders get relief

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Jan 12, 2017, 1:19 am IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2017, 1:19 am IST

Constitutional functionaries cannot work if a probe is ordered on flimsy grounds, SC said.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a huge relief to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to order a probe into politically sensitive allegations that he — among other leaders — accepted kickbacks from Sahara and Birla groups when he was Gujarat’s chief minister.

The court dismissed a petition filed by an NGO for a court-monitored SIT (special investigation team) probe into bribery allegations based on documents seized during income-tax (I-T) raids on the two business houses.

Democracy cannot survive and constitutional functionaries cannot function independently if probe is ordered on “flimsy” grounds, the court said.

The decision deals a blow to the Opposition, which had latched on to the case to target the PM ahead of the Assembly elections in five states in February-March.

The top court said that the case, based on “random materials” like loose sheets, papers and e-mail printouts, was “meritless” as it had “no evidentiary” value.  

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had repeatedly cited the papers to attack Mr Modi, sparking a huge controversy after the Centre’s demonetisation move late last year.

The court said the materials were “inadmissible” to order FIRs and investigation, more so against the high constitutional functionaries whose names were mentioned in the documents. The bench said that the income-tax settlement commission had also prima facie found that materials recovered from Sahara group were fabricated.

“Sahara diaries” — a collection of papers and computer printouts found during raids on Sahara offices in 2014 — reportedly carried names of politicians and amounts paid to them as bribe. The list also includes Congress leader Sheila Dikshit’s name.

A new bench of justices Arun Mishra and Amitava Roy said that “courts have to be on guard” while dealing with matters demanding probe against high functionaries as the case was devoid of any “cogent” material or “independent evidence corroborating materials” to order investigation.

The bench was constituted as Prashant Bhushan, lawyer for NGO Common Cause, had sought recusal of the then Chief Justice of India-designate, Justice J.S. Khehar, on the ground that his file for elevation as CJI was pending with the government headed by PM Modi.

“There must be some cogent, reliable and admissible evidence. Otherwise the process of law can be abused to achieve ulterior goals,” the court said.

Dissatisfied with loose sheets, which were claimed to be part of diary entries of Sahara and Birla groups, containing entries like “Gujarat CM” and other politicians, the bench said materials placed on record by the NGO were not maintained by the two business houses in their regular course of business.

Earlier attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, the government’s top law officer, said that no probe could be ordered on the basis of mere “loose papers” and irrelevant materials. “Nobody in the country would be safe if such documents are accepted as legal evidence. Anyone can put the name of anybody on such papers,” he said.

In a statement Mr. Bhushan called the judgment “very unfortunate and a setback to the whole campaign against corruption and for probity in public life.” Another bench of the court had earlier termed the loose sheets “zero material” to order investigation.

“In view of the materials placed on record and peculiarity of the facts and circumstances, no case is made out on merit to direct investigation against various political functionaries, officers etc. The interim applications are found to be merit-less and are dismissed,” the bench said.

Tags: narendra modi, supreme court, sit, sahara-birla diaries
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

IMA bars doctors from online friendship with patients

2

Man in court charged with killing UK's rarest butterfly

3

I was blessed to play under MS Dhoni all these years, says Rohit Sharma

4

Will continue to hit sixes if they are to be hit: MS Dhoni

5

Teens want sex education for safety from paedophiles

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Dutch artist HuskMitBNavn makes 3 dimensional drawings out of everyday situations in life on paper. The writer sketches situations by using art and drawing to show it. (Photo: Instagram/@huskmitnavn1)

Artist brings cartoons to life with 3D drawings

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham