

Pak to soon release soldier who strayed across LoC: Defence Ministry

PTI
Published : Jan 12, 2017, 1:59 pm IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2017, 1:59 pm IST

Indian soldier Chandu Chavan, who inadvertently strayed across the border last year. (Photo: file)
New Delhi: Pakistan military authorities have committed to the release Indian soldier Chandu Chavan, who inadvertently strayed across the border last year, Union Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said in Mumbai on Thursday.

"They (Pakistan) have admitted that Chandu Chavan is alive, and that they will soon release him after inquiry, which is nearing completion," Bhamre said after the launch of second Scorpene class submarine Khanderi, at the Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in south Mumbai.

"We are trying at the level of DGMO (Director General of Military Operations), to secure his release. So far, the DGMO has spoken to their Pakistan counterpart at least 15 to 20 times," the minister said.

"The last time such talks took place was two days ago. They (Pakistan) said that the inquiry is getting over and Chandu Chavan will soon be released," he said.

Incidentally, Chavan hails from Bhamre's Lok Sabha constituency.

"I have been in regular touch with his family," the minister said.

On September 30 last year, Chavan had inadvertently crossed over to the other side of the Line of Control.

