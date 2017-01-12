The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 12, 2017 | Last Update : 03:19 AM IST

India, All India

Mulayam Singh Yadav makes last-ditch attempt to unite SP cadre

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 12, 2017, 1:49 am IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2017, 1:48 am IST

Mulayam told them at the party office that he had made all possible efforts to keep the party united.

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav addressing party workers at party office in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)
 Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav addressing party workers at party office in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav made an impassioned appeal to party workers on Wednesday, saying, “Mere paas jo tha, woh poora ka poora de diya. Aur mere paas kuchh nahin hai. Sirf aap sab hain (I have given up everything I had. I have nothing left. I only have you)”.

He told them at the party office that he had made all possible efforts to keep the party united. “I even declared Akhilesh as the chief ministerial candidate. What more can I do? One person is trying to break the party”, he said, referring to Ram Gopal Yadav.

UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has been unwilling to give up the post of the party’s national president, which he wrested from his father early this month. While Mulayam Singh is backed by his brother Shivpal Yadav, his cousin Ram Gopal is on the CM’s side. Both factions have reached the Election Commission to stake claim to the party symbol, “bicycle”.

Meanwhile, the Akhilesh faction has started functioning independently. After announcing the appointment of a new state president and changing half-a-dozen district presidents, “national president” Akhilesh Yadav declared on Wednesday candidates for UP legislative council elections to be held on February 3.

In his speech, the patriarch claimed that the other group had applied for the name “Akhil Bhartiya Samajwadi Party” and “motorcycle” as its symbol. He however claimed that he would never let the party split. “The name and symbol of the party will not change. I told them (the other faction) not to stretch the dispute. I am not forming another party. They are the ones who are doing this”, he said.

In an obvious reference to Ram Gopal Yadav, he said, “Everyone knows who is trying to split the party. Had he asked me, I would have saved his son and daughter-in-law (from CBI). But he has met the president of another party (BJP) four times”.

“I have left my family to build this party. Shivpal has also worked very hard with me. He used to campaign all night and hide during the day to escape the police. He has been with me all through and has spent months in jail”, he said.

The SP office resounded with slogans like Netaji sangharsh karo, hum tumhare saath hain as Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav left for Delhi where a final meeting with the Election Commission is scheduled for Friday.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s address to party workers on Wednesday made it clear that he was struggling to avert a split in the party.

The UP CM also wants the right to ticket distribution. Other major issues are related to the future role of Ram Gopal Yadav, Amar Singh, Shivpal Yadav and the cross petitions filed by the warring factions before the EC. Mulayam Singh Yadav has insisted on the removal of Ram Gopal Yadav, but Akhilesh Yadav has refused to oblige. The father is also against the CM’s move to remove Shivpal Yadav form the state president’s post and Amar Singh from the party.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav, ram gopal yadav, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

IMA bars doctors from online friendship with patients

2

Man in court charged with killing UK's rarest butterfly

3

I was blessed to play under MS Dhoni all these years, says Rohit Sharma

4

Will continue to hit sixes if they are to be hit: MS Dhoni

5

Teens want sex education for safety from paedophiles

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Dutch artist HuskMitBNavn makes 3 dimensional drawings out of everyday situations in life on paper. The writer sketches situations by using art and drawing to show it. (Photo: Instagram/@huskmitnavn1)

Artist brings cartoons to life with 3D drawings

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham