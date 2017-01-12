The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 12, 2017 | Last Update : 03:19 AM IST

India, All India

Jallikattu: Government awaits Supreme Court ruling

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 12, 2017, 2:54 am IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2017, 2:55 am IST

The delegation stressed that it was wrong to wait for the Supreme Court’s ruling on the issue.

Jallikattu (Photo: PTI/File)
 Jallikattu (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: With the Tamil Nadu government asking the Centre to promulgate an ordinance to enable the smooth conduct of Jallikattu, the Union government said on Wednesday that “things are ready from our side”, but insisted that it would wait for the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the issue.

Union environment minister Anil Madhav Dave, who met a delegation led by deputy speaker of Lok Sabha and AIADMK MP M. Thambidurai regarding this issue, also blamed the previous Congress-led UPA government for including bulls in the list of animals prohibited from being exhibited or trained as performing animals.

Mr Dave asserted that there was no ill-treatment with the bulls during the performance of the sport and expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will look into all these aspects while giving its decision so that the people can celebrate their festivals.

“We, being the government, are just waiting for the Supreme Court’s decision. What I feel is that we should request the Supreme Court to give its judgement, then the government can take any step. The government is ready even at midnight to do all these things. But all depends, as we are in a structured organisation. Parliament is supreme. But the court is also there. Therefore, it will be better that the moment the decision on the pending case comes, things are ready from our side. I am waiting for the decision desperately,” Mr Dave told reporters after meeting the delegation.

There has been a growing chorus for holding bull taming sport Jallikattu, with Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to consider promulgating an ordinance to enable the conduct of the sport.

While AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala wrote a letter to Mr Modi on Wednesday, noting that the ban on the bull-taming sport had caused “resentment” in the state, a 27-member delegation led Mr Thambidurai submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister’s Office in this regard.

The delegation stressed that it was wrong to wait for the Supreme Court’s ruling on the issue.

Later, he tweeted, “The mother of problem is the Congress-led UPA government which included bulls in performing list in 2011.” Coming out in support of Jallikattu, students staged demonstrations at many places on Wednesday across Tamil Nadu, including in Madurai, where the police used force to disperse protesters who tried to break barricades to enter the the district collectorate.

The Supreme Court had dismissed the plea of the state government, seeking a review of its 2014 judgement banning the use of bulls for Jallikattu events, in November.

However, the apex court had reserved its order on a peitition challenging a notification by the Centre in January, 2016, that excluded bulls from the banned animals list, a Peta activist said.

Tags: jallikattu, supreme court, tamil nadu government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

IMA bars doctors from online friendship with patients

2

Man in court charged with killing UK's rarest butterfly

3

I was blessed to play under MS Dhoni all these years, says Rohit Sharma

4

Will continue to hit sixes if they are to be hit: MS Dhoni

5

Teens want sex education for safety from paedophiles

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Dutch artist HuskMitBNavn makes 3 dimensional drawings out of everyday situations in life on paper. The writer sketches situations by using art and drawing to show it. (Photo: Instagram/@huskmitnavn1)

Artist brings cartoons to life with 3D drawings

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham