The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 12, 2017 | Last Update : 09:31 PM IST

India, All India

Indian flag on doormats: Amazon apologises for ‘offending’ sentiments

PTI
Published : Jan 12, 2017, 9:26 pm IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2017, 9:26 pm IST

In a series of tweets, Swaraj had expressed her anger at the sale of such a doormat by Amazon, and demanded the products be withdrawn.

The Amazon website selling doormats with the Indian flag on them. (Photo: Screengrab)
 The Amazon website selling doormats with the Indian flag on them. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Following a stern message by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj over sale of doormats depicting the tricolour, Amazon on Thursday expressed regret for "offending" Indian sentiments and informed her about removal of the product from its Canadian website.

In a letter to Swaraj, Vice President and Country Manager of Amazon India Amit Agarwal said, "I am writing in connection with the products that carried the Indian flag, as referred to in your tweet...

"Amazon India is committed to respecting Indian laws and customs. To the extent that these items offered by a third- party seller in Canada offended Indian sensibilities, Amazon regrets the same. At no time did we intend or mean to offend Indian sentiments."

He also said Amazon remains steadfastly committed to India, as evident by CEO Jeff Bezos' announcement last year of company's plans to invest USD five billion in India.

"We value immensely our relationship with the Indian government, the country's entrepreneurs and innovators, an most importantly our Indian customers and employees," Agarwal said.

On Wednesday, after she received a complaint about Amazon Canada selling doormats depicting Indian flag on its site, Swaraj reacted sharply and asked the e-retailer to withdraw the products and tender an unconditional apology, failing which no official of Amazon will be granted Indian visa and the ones issued earlier will also be rescinded.

The minister had also asked the Indian Embassy to take up the matter with Amazon Canada.

After the strong protests, the e-retail giant on Thursday removed the offensive article from its Canadian website.

In a series of tweets, Swaraj had expressed her anger at the sale of such an offensive doormat by Amazon, which is seeking a big presence in India.

"Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately.

"If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier," Swaraj had said in her tweets.

Tweeting Agarwal's response to Swaraj, the MEA Spokesperson said, "In response to EAM @SushmaSwaraj's tweet, @amazon writes to her, expresses regret at hurting Indian sensibilities, pulls offending item."

Tags: sushma swaraj, indian flag, amazon doormats, amazon

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Shocking trick by Chennai cabbie using Rs 2000 note

2

Mannequin act about Bengaluru molestations is spot on

3

Nashik drivers write essay for not wearing helmet

4

AI to reserve 6 seats for women on domestic routes

5

Haraamkhor movie review: A sinister romance gone awry

more

Editors' Picks

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreadin it

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham