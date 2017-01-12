The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jan 12, 2017 | Last Update : 04:50 AM IST

India, All India

Govt: Some issues found in BSF man’s food claims

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 12, 2017, 3:29 am IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2017, 3:29 am IST

Rajnath Singh had taken note of the video also and had directed that “appropriate action” must be taken about the incident.

BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)
 BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: The Union home ministry, which received an interim report from the BSF on constable Tej Bahadur Yadav’s video posted on social media about jawans being served poor quality food, said “some issues have been found”.

Minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju said the ministry received an “interim report” from the BSF on the issue and that “there are some issues”, though he did not elaborate on the details.

“I don’t want to comment on the report as of now, but I want to make a personal appeal to the people of the country and the media to not create an issue at least till the probe is completed. All this will work to hit the morale of the jawans,” Mr Rijiju told the media.

BSF chief K.K. Sharma met home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi on Wednesday, briefed him on the entire incident and submitted an interim report. A full report is being prepared by a DIG-rank officer of the BSF based in Jammu and Kashmir. Home minister Rajnath Singh had taken note of the video also and had directed that “appropriate action” must be taken about the incident.

On its part, the BSF had claimed on Tuesday that Mr Yadav was court-martialled in 2010 for indiscipline and aiming a gun at a senior officer, though the paramilitary force assured a thorough investigation into his allegations.

The constable, who was deployed along the Line of Control in the Rajouri sector in J&K, has since been shifted to a nearby battalion pending a court of inquiry. Mr Yadav is from Haryana’s Mahendragarh district and had joined the force in 1996.

Meanwhile, the family of Mr Yadav, whose video on social media about jawans being served poor quality food triggered a storm, has come out in his defence saying he was merely bringing the truth to the public domain.

According to agency reports, the constable’s wife said,“He did nothing wrong and only showed the truth. He only made a demand for good food and roti but now to say that he has a mental problem is totally wrong. If this was correct then was he posted to the border. Why is it that he was not sent for treatment?”

The constable’s son also said that there was nothing wrong in demanding good food for himself and other troops posted at the border. “Otherwise, how would we know what is happening in the frontier areas and what exactly is happening with the troops there? All we want is a fair probe and justice,” he added.

