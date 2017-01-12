Delhi cop saves mentally challenged teen girl from burning house

Neighbours, after seeing smoke emanating from the house, called the beat constable and also informed the fire control room.

New Delhi: A 16-year-old specially-abled girl was saved by a policeman who jumped inside a burning house in central Delhi's Daryaganj area and brought her out, police said on Wednesday.

The girl was alone at home on Tuesday as her parents had gone out to get some medicines for her, when a fire broke out due to short circuit in the small house in Chuna Mandi area, they said.

The girl, who is mentally challenged, was stuck in the fire.

Neighbours, after seeing smoke emanating from the house, called the beat constable and also informed the fire control room.

Before the arrival of fire-tenders, the beat constable saw that the girl surrounded by the fire, so he jumped inside the burning house and rescued her, police said, adding both the girl and the constable did not suffer any injuries.