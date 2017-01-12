The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 12, 2017

After BSF constable, CRPF man shoots video alleging discrimination in forces

Published : Jan 12, 2017
Singh laments that that though CRPF personnel are asked to attend to various tasks, they are not provided facilities on par with the army.

CRPF constable Jeet Singh. (Photo: Videograb)
 CRPF constable Jeet Singh. (Photo: Videograb)

Agra: Following Border Security Force (BSF) constable Tej Bahadur Yadav’s allegations about bad quality food being served to troops, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable posted at Mount Abu has claimed that there is disparity among security forces in their service conditions.

In the video, the constable, Jeet Singh from Sahjua Thok village in Mathura district, asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the matter at the earliest.

Singh laments that that though CRPF personnel are asked to attend to various tasks like protecting VIPs and guarding religious events, they are not provided facilities on par with the army.

“Those with the armed forces avail of medical and canteen facilities, besides other welfare schemes, but nothing of the sort is provided to CRPF personnel. After retirement, we are not given ex-servicemen quota benefits that could help us bag good jobs. Even teachers at government schools draw better salaries and get enough holidays,” he says.

Singh then exhorts the public to make his video viral.

Officials at the Home Ministry said they were trying to verify the authenticity of the clip. However, CRPF officials played down Singh’s complaints, stating that he had only “voiced his aspirations” for the force.

“He raised issues that are already being discussed. We had taken them up with the 7th Pay Commission,” Director General (CRPF) Durga Prasad was quoted as saying.

On Monday, BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav had claimed that not only were the jawans provided poor quality food, but sometimes they had to go hungry as well. In three videos, he had appealed to Modi to address the situation.

After the videos went viral, the BSF shifted Yadav to the 29th Battalion and also revealed that he had issues with alcoholism, absenteeism and aggression towards superiors. However, the government instituted a probe into the matter.

