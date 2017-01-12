The Asian Age | News



AAP workers will perish if Punjab CM says a word, warns Harsimrat Kaur

She also took on the Congress CM face in Punjab, Capt Amrinder Singh for defaming the state on drug issue.

Chandigarh: Escalating the war of words between Aam Admi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab, Union Minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur, on Wednesday said that no AAP supporters would be alive if Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal asked his supporters to turn violent.

Speaking at a poll rally in Budhlada, Kaur also said that Kejriwal and AAP had double standards regarding issues that concerned Punjab, such as the Sutlej Yamuna link canal (SYL) canal, The Indian Express reported.

“A Haryanvi and now the chief minister of Delhi, Kejriwal is alien to our culture. He has double standards on issues like SYL canal, concerning Punjab,” Kaur said.

The comments came as the Badals were attacked for a second time in four days. The first attack, by a radical Sikh group, was aimed at Kaur’s husband and state deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal’s cavalcade in Jalalabad, which left four people injured. The second attack, which the SAD pins on AAP, happened on Wednesday, when a shoe was flung at the CM during a function at Lambi in Muktsar.

She also took on the Congress CM face in Punjab, Capt Amrinder Singh for defaming the state on drug issue.

“After 1984, Punjabis were labelled as terrorists across the nation. Now they are labelled as drug addicts, thanks to the Congress party,” she said.

Tags: harsimrat kaur, shirmani akali dal, aap, parkash singh badal

