SC to hear review petitions in Ayodhya case tomorrow

A five-judge Constitution bench will hear the petitions at 1.40 pm tomorrow.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will tomorrow hear the petitions seeking review of its verdict on Ayodhya land title dispute case.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who replaces the former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in the five-judge Constitution bench, will decide whether the hearing should be conducted in an open court or in-chamber.

Earlier today, key Hindu litigant Nirmohi Akhara filed a review petition in the apex court. Since the pronouncement of the verdict, a handful of review petitions have been filed.

Last month, a five-judge bench had unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The top court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government.

The court had directed the centre to give representation to the Nirmohi Akhara in the new Trust.

