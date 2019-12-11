Govt’s attempt to ‘ethnically cleanse’ Northeast: Rahul Gandhi on Citizenship Bill

The CAB or Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is to be taken up for debate and passing in the Rajya Sabha after it cleared the Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was a "criminal attack on the northeast" and an attempt by the government to "ethnically cleanse" the region. This tweet came hours before a debate on the controversial bill in Parliament.

Taking to Twitter, he said: "The CAB is an attempt by Modi-Shah Govt to ethnically cleanse the North East. It is a criminal attack on the North East, their way of life and the idea of India. I stand in solidarity with the people of the North East and am at their service.”

The CAB is a attempt by Modi-Shah Govt to ethnically cleanse the North East. It is a criminal attack on the North East, their way of life and the idea of India.



I stand in solidarity with the people of the North East and am at their service.

