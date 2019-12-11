Citizenship Bill will be written in golden letters, says PM Modi at BJP meet

Opposition speaking language of Pakistan on Citizenship Bill, said sources quoted PM Modi as saying at BJP meet.

New Delhi: After the Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentary party meeting, Prahlad Joshi and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as a historic one.

“PM Modi said that Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will be written in golden letters for people who are persecuted on basis of religion,” he added.

The Bill would be tabled in Rajya Sabha at 12 pm on Wednesday, and would be passed in the house with comfortable majority, Joshi asserted.

Opposition speaking language of Pakistan on Citizenship Bill, said sources quoted PM Modi as saying at BJP meet.

He also said that PM Modi asked all MPs to take suggestions of farmers, traders and businessmen in their respective constituencies and give that feedback to Finance Minister.