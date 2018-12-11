The Asian Age | News

Would like to see Mallya 'face the music', says ex-Kingfisher employee

ANI
Published : Dec 11, 2018, 10:06 am IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2018, 10:06 am IST

UK court pronounced verdict to extradite Mallya, who is facing money-laundering charges to tune of Rs 9000 crores and left India in 2016.

Shukla said, 'It sets things in motion, he has charges like siphoning and diverting funds. It's not just a case of repayment of money it also involves a lot of criminal deeds. He should face the music'.
 Shukla said, 'It sets things in motion, he has charges like siphoning and diverting funds. It's not just a case of repayment of money it also involves a lot of criminal deeds. He should face the music'. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: Neetu Shukla, a former employee of the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines, on Monday stated that liquor baron Vijay Mallya's financial wrongdoings are not just a simple case of repayment of loans and include a number of criminal deeds, adding she would like to see him "face the music".

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said, "It sets things in motion, he has charges like siphoning and diverting funds. It's not just a case of repayment of money it also involves a lot of criminal deeds. He should face the music".

She further called for stringent employee protection laws to safeguard an employee's well being in case a company runs aground.

"Despite the fact that India is a labour centric country, we do not protect labour laws. Employees are not safeguarded in any way, we need to have stringent laws".

The Westminster Magistrate's Court in London pronounced the verdict to extradite Mallya, who is facing money-laundering charges to the tune of Rs 9000 crores and left India in 2016, back to India earlier today. Chief Magistrate Judge Emma Arbuthnot, who ruled against Mallya, found merit in charges of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering registered against him in India.

The matter of Mallya's extradition has now been referred to UK's Secretary of State.

