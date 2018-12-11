The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 11, 2018 | Last Update : 10:17 PM IST

India, All India

Poll results clear message to PM Modi, it’s time for change: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published : Dec 11, 2018, 8:26 pm IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2018, 8:26 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi said Congress will provide Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh with vision for overall development.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said his party's victory was a clear message to PM Modi that people are not happy with decisions, including demonetisation and those pertaining to farmers and youth. (Photo: ANI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi said his party's victory was a clear message to PM Modi that people are not happy with decisions, including demonetisation and those pertaining to farmers and youth. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday thanked people and party workers for party's good performance in three states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh while asserting that the poll outcome raised "questions" on the Modi government's policies.

He also said it was a clear message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that people are not happy with decisions, including demonetisation and those pertaining to farmers and youth.

"It's now time for change. We are going to provide these three states with a vision for overall development," Rahul Gandhi said and added that they would have liked to do better in Telangana.

Rahul Gandhi was named to lead the Congress exactly a year ago and took over the charge from his mother Sonia Gandhi a few days later.

Tags: rahul gandhi, congress, bjp, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman who married 300-year-old ghost reveals they have split

2

Game of Thrones: Here's who will survive final season, say medical researchers

3

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are all things cute in this new video!

4

Girl is forced to sign good behaviour contract with parents for new iPhone

5

Huawei Mate 20 Pro review: Unique, Stunning, Powerful, Desirable

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham