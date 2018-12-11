Opposition failed to see changes in people’s lives: Amit Shah

Without naming Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Mr Shah said that the Opp. should first answer what they have done in last in their 55-year rule.

New Delhi: Taking a jibe at the Opposition’s repeated question about the changes the Narendra Modi government has made in last four and a half years, BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said that they (Opposition) has failed to see changes made in people’s lives as it is not visible in Lutyens.

Mr Shah was speaking after launching Narendra Modi, Creative Disruptor — The Maker of New India by R. Balashankar, the former editor of Organiser in the national capital. The function attended by Union ministers, parliamentarian and several senior functionaries of BJP.

Mr Shah said that the Opposition is repeatedly asking what changes took place during Modi government as they are not able to see how lives have changed in those six crore household which gets LPG connection for the first time or gets toilet in their houses as these changes does not meet the parameters set by Lutyens.

“In last four and a half years, the Narendra Modi government has addressed the basic issues of country like health, electrification and sanitation. Under Ayushman Bharat, in the last three months, five lakh people benefited from the scheme and they are asking what BJP government led by Mr Modi has done,” Mr Shah said.

Without naming Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Mr Shah said that the Opposition should first answer what they have done in last in their 55-year rule.

“Four generation of a family ruled this country and he is also in line to rule the country. First of all they should tell why they are not able to provide treatment and medicine to poor during their rule,” Mr Shah added.

Talking about hard decision taken by the government, Mr Shah said that the Modi government did not take decision which sounds good to people but took decisions which is good for people.

Taking a dig former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Mr Shah said that he was good economist but when he left the office after 10 years of rule country ranked ninth as world fastest growing economy but today it ranked sixth and by March next year India secure fifth position. “We recognise him you (Dr Manmohan Singh) as economist but a ‘chaiwala’ has run the country better than you,” Mr Shah said.

Referring his long association with Mr Modi, Mr Shah said that some people calls Mr Modi autocrat but during over 35 years long relation what he observed that he is a good listener and took decision based on everyone opinion. “Sit with Mr Modi, you will witness he is a good listener which is one of the key reason behind his success,” he said.