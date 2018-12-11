Naveen Patnaik glad over Rahul Gandhi support on women quota

The CM had earlier on December 4 written to PM Narendra Modi urging the latter to initiate the move to ensure one-third reservation for women.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday expressed his happiness over the Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s support to his move of seeking cooperation from all chief ministers for ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures.

Mr Patnaik also hoped that other parties will support him.

“I am glad he (Rahul Gandhi) has done that. I hope other parties do as well,” the CM said speaking to reporters here.

On December 6, Naveen had written to chief ministers of all states seeking their cooperation to ensure the reservation for women. On the very day, Rahul Gandhi wrote to Congress/alliance governments in the states to have a resolution passed in their respective assemblies seeking one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

The CM had earlier on December 4 written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the latter to initiate the move to ensure one-third reservation for women.