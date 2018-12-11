The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Dec 11, 2018

India, All India

It's 'beginning of end' of Modi-led NDA government: Amarinder Singh

PTI
Published : Dec 11, 2018, 6:05 pm IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2018, 6:05 pm IST

The Chief Minister said the Congress' performance showed that the party was on an upswing across the country.

Congratulating the party president as well as UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the Congress' impressive show in states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Singh said the party had clearly revived under the 'dynamic leadership' of Rahul Gandhi.
 Congratulating the party president as well as UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the Congress' impressive show in states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Singh said the party had clearly revived under the 'dynamic leadership' of Rahul Gandhi.     (Photo: File)

Chandigarh: Terming the assembly poll results in three Hindi heartland states as a mandate for the leadership of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday claimed that it was the "beginning of the end" of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

The Chief Minister said the Congress' performance showed that the party was on an upswing across the country.     

"The results have clearly shown that the people of India were now fed up of the destructive and anti-development policies of the Narendra Modi Government and want a positive change," he said here.

Congratulating the party president as well as UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the Congress' impressive show in states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Singh said the party had clearly revived under the "dynamic leadership" of Rahul Gandhi.     

"The results are a sign of the mood of the nation, which saw in Rahul the youthful change it needed to bring India back on the track of development, which had been the hallmark of the previous UPA regime under former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh," he said in a statement.      

He claimed the people of the country "felt cheated by the failure of the Modi government to deliver on any of its promises made five years ago".

"At the same time, they were desperate to see an end to the vicious cycle of communal hatred and violence unleashed by the BJP-led regime. It is a moment of celebration not just for the Congress but also for the people of this country," said the 76-year-old senior Congress leader.

Tags: assembly elections, bjp, congress, amarinder singh, modi government
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

