The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 11, 2018 | Last Update : 12:23 PM IST

India, All India

Utilise Parl for public interest rather than individual: PM Modi to lawmakers

PTI/ANI
Published : Dec 11, 2018, 11:08 am IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2018, 11:42 am IST

The session will have 20 sittings spread over a period of 29 days, is expected to be used by Opposition parties for raising several issues.

Addressing the floor leaders, Prime Minister Modi said, 'The government is always receptive to the issues raised by all political parties.' (Photo: ANI)
 Addressing the floor leaders, Prime Minister Modi said, 'The government is always receptive to the issues raised by all political parties.' (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged all parties to utilise the Winter Session of Parliament for public interest rather than individual interests. 

Speaking outside Parliament before the start of the session, the Prime Minister asked leaders of various political parties to participate in debates, discuss issues of public interest and work towards resolving them. 

PM Modi hoped that the session would be constructive and members would participate in debates on key issues concerning the public, even if sharper. 
The Prime Minister also appealed all political parties to ensure smooth functioning while assuring that all issues would be discussed in the House.
He hoped the Winter Session would function more than its stipulated time. 
"I am confident that political parties will keep public interest in mind and make use of this session to utilise it for furthering public interests and not parties interests," he told reporters. PM Modi said this Winter Session of Parliament is important and everyone should participate in discussion. 

"There should be debate, discussion and dialogue," he said. 

The Winter Session of Parliament starts on Tuesday and will end on January 8.
The session, which will have 20 sittings spread over a period of 29 days, is expected to be used by the Opposition parties for raising several issues like Rafale deal and alleged government interference in the functioning of institutions like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The government on Monday held a meeting with leaders of all the parties to discuss how the session could be run smoothly.

Addressing the floor leaders, Prime Minister Modi said, "The government is always receptive to the issues raised by all political parties."

Tags: winter session, pm modi, rafale deal, cbi, rbi governor resigns
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei Mate 20 Pro review: Unique, Stunning, Powerful, Desirable

2

NASA probe finds signs of water on nearby asteroid Bennu

3

China court bans older iPhone sales

4

'I am truly sorry': The Cut writer apologises for calling Priyanka Chopra scam artist

5

Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham