Congress takes to Twitter, thank people for choosing 'love over hate'

The Congress appeared set to wrest Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the BJP, which was trailing marginally in MP in a cliffhanger.

''Democracy has won! Thank you India, you have chosen love over hate, peace over violence & truth over lies. This victory is yours,' read a tweet on the party's official Twitter handle.

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday hailed its good showing in assembly polls in three Hindi heartland states and thanked people for choosing "love over hate".

In a shock result, a resurgent Congress ended Chief Minister Raman Singh's uninterrupted 15-year rule in Chhattisgarh and was on course to regain power in Rajasthan, where the BJP won all the 25 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.