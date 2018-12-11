Congress confident of making comeback in MP after 15 years

'Anything can be said only after 12 pm. I am confident that in MP, Cong will form govt,' Singh said.

Singh served as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for two terms from 1993 to 2003. Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party is hoping to make a comeback after the party lost the polls to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the central state. (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal: Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday expressed confidence that the Congress party will form the government in Madhya Pradesh, as counting for the state assembly elections went underway along with Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.

"It's too early. Anything can be said only after 12 pm. Leads of only postal ballots have come till now. I am confident that in Madhya Pradesh, Congress will form government," Singh told ANI.

The senior Congress party leader also expressed hope that his party will also emerge victorious in other states as well.

"We have favourable situation in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh also," Singh added.

Madhya Pradesh, with 230 assembly seats, witnessed a high decibel campaign for the poll, which remained a direct battle of ballots between the ruling BJP and the Congress.

Most exit polls suggest that the Congress party has an edge over the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, which went to polls on November 28.