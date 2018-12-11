Blow to Congress as 4-time CM joins ruling Mizo party

A Congressman for 40 years Mr Lapang, a Congressman for 40 years was four-time chief minister of Meghalaya.

Guwahati: In what may be called a major setback for the Congress party, former Meghalaya chief minister and veteran Congress leader D.D. Lapang on Monday joined the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) along with his followers in a function held at NSCA mini-stadium at Pahamsyiem in Ri-Bhoi district.

The former chief minister, who has already been appointed as the chief adviser to the government of Meghalaya after he resigned from the Congress party recently, was accorded warm welcome by the NPP leader and chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Mr Lapang’s leaving the Congress party has been seen as a major blow for the Congress party in the frontier state as many more senior Congress party leaders may desert the party. Mr Lapang, a Congressman for 40 years was four-time chief minister of Meghalaya.

Along with Mr Lapang, several others political leaders from other parties in the district also joined the NPP on Monday. Prominent among those inducted in the party included former Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) chief executive member (CEM), Rangkynsai Makdoh, Ri Bhoi Durbur leader R.B. Shadap, former RBDCC president, Mini Makri and others.

The function in which Mr Lapang joined the party was also attended by deputy chief minister Preston Tyngsong, transport minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, NPP MLA from Ri-Bhoi district, NPP leaders and supporters from across the district.