The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 11, 2018 | Last Update : 02:13 AM IST

India, All India

Blow to Congress as 4-time CM joins ruling Mizo party

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 11, 2018, 12:07 am IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2018, 12:07 am IST

A Congressman for 40 years Mr Lapang, a Congressman for 40 years was four-time chief minister of Meghalaya.

D.D. Lapang
 D.D. Lapang

Guwahati: In what may be called a major setback for the Congress party, former Meghalaya chief minister and veteran Congress leader D.D. Lapang on Monday joined the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) along with his followers in a function held at NSCA mini-stadium at Pahamsyiem in Ri-Bhoi district.

The former chief minister, who has already been appointed as the chief adviser to the government of Meghalaya after he resigned from the Congress party recently, was accorded warm welcome by the NPP leader and chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Mr Lapang’s leaving the Congress party has been seen as a major blow for the Congress party in the frontier state as many more senior Congress party leaders may desert the party. Mr Lapang, a Congressman for 40 years was four-time chief minister of Meghalaya.

Along with Mr Lapang, several others political leaders from other parties in the district also joined the NPP on Monday. Prominent among those inducted in the party included former Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) chief executive member (CEM), Rangkynsai Makdoh, Ri Bhoi Durbur leader R.B. Shadap, former RBDCC president, Mini Makri and others.

The function in which Mr Lapang joined the party was also attended by deputy chief minister Preston Tyngsong, transport minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, NPP MLA from Ri-Bhoi district, NPP leaders and supporters from across the district.

Tags: d.d. lapang, congress, conrad sangma

MOST POPULAR

1

'I am truly sorry': The Cut writer apologises for calling Priyanka Chopra scam artist

2

Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

3

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

4

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

5

This is how Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana helped him on the sets of 'Zero'

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham