BJP raises statue but fails to build temple: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and vice-president of National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misleading the people of the country on the issue of Ram mandir and creating an atmosphere of fear and mistrust as part of its “communal plank”.

He alleged that passions are being generated over the issue of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Taking a jibe at the BJP leadership, he said that the party built the colossal statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, but could not keep the promise of constructing a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“After four and a half years, the BJP is again talking about religion. You have made the biggest statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat. You had also talked about a Ram temple but did not keep the promise,” he said while addressing a convention of NC district and block presidents and secretaries at the party headquarters in Jammu. He said, “Now they are propagating it (Ram temple) again. The processions are being carried out in Delhi, Mumbai and other places as the party is hearing the bells of defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.” He added that time has changed and now the voters are more interested in measures taken for their welfare than anything else. Mr Abdullah dared BJP to declare its chief ministerial candidate for J&K ahead of the State Assembly elections. He said, “The BJPs bravado to have its own chief minister from Jammu fell flat twice, first by stitching alliance with 28-member PDP in 2015 and later while unsuccessfully attempting to form the government by surrendering before a party with two MLAs from North Kashmir”.