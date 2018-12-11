The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 11, 2018 | Last Update : 02:13 AM IST

India, All India

BJP raises statue but fails to build temple: Omar Abdullah

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Dec 11, 2018, 12:11 am IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2018, 12:11 am IST

‘Voters now interested only in welfare’

Omar Abdullah Former J&K CM
 Omar Abdullah Former J&K CM

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and vice-president of National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misleading the people of the country on the issue of Ram mandir and creating an atmosphere of fear and mistrust as part of its “communal plank”.

He alleged that passions are being generated over the issue of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Taking a jibe at the BJP leadership, he said that the party built the colossal statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, but could not keep the promise of constructing a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“After four and a half years, the BJP is again talking about religion. You have made the biggest statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat. You had also talked about a Ram temple but did not keep the promise,” he said while addressing a convention of NC district and block presidents and secretaries at the party headquarters in Jammu. He said, “Now they are propagating it (Ram temple) again. The processions are being carried out in Delhi, Mumbai and other places as the party is hearing the bells of defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.” He added that time has changed and now the voters are more interested in measures taken for their welfare than anything else. Mr Abdullah dared BJP to declare its chief ministerial candidate for J&K ahead of the State Assembly elections. He said, “The BJPs bravado to have its own chief minister from Jammu fell flat twice, first by stitching alliance with 28-member PDP in 2015 and later while unsuccessfully attempting to form the government by surrendering before a party with two MLAs from North Kashmir”.

Tags: omar abdullah, ram mandir, bharatiya janata party ( bjp)

MOST POPULAR

1

'I am truly sorry': The Cut writer apologises for calling Priyanka Chopra scam artist

2

Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

3

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

4

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

5

This is how Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana helped him on the sets of 'Zero'

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham