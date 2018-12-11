As counting underway, Cong workers perform 'havan' outside Rahul's home

The group sat with photos of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot.

The group sat with photos of Rahul Gandhi, his mother and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Vadra, Madhya Pradesh leader Kamal Nath and Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: As votes are counted for elections in five states, Congress workers performed a “havan” outside party president Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Delhi.

The group sat with photos of Rahul Gandhi, his mother and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Vadra, Madhya Pradesh leader Kamal Nath and Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot.

Victory for Congress will be a big boost for Rahul Gandhi, who is yet to count many big wins since he took on a greater leadership role in the party.