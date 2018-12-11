The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 11, 2018 | Last Update : 09:58 AM IST

India, All India

After Urjit Patel quits, Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan may be RBI interim head

PTI
Published : Dec 11, 2018, 8:49 am IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2018, 8:49 am IST

If appointed interim head, NS Vishwanathan would head the central board meeting scheduled this Friday, the sources said.

NS Vishwanathan was appointed as RBI Deputy Governor on July 4, 2016 for a period of three years. (Photo: rbi.org.in)
 NS Vishwanathan was appointed as RBI Deputy Governor on July 4, 2016 for a period of three years. (Photo: rbi.org.in)

Mumbai: NS Vishwanathan, the senior most deputy governor of the central bank, may be made interim head of the RBI following the unexpected resignation of Urjit Patel, according to sources.

NS Vishwanathan was appointed as RBI Deputy Governor on July 4, 2016 for a period of three years.

If appointed interim head, Vishwanathan would head the central board meeting scheduled this Friday, the sources said.

The Friday meeting is considered crucial as it is going to take up governance issue and concerns on liquidity and credit flow to productive sectors, especially Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME).

According to the sources, an important institution like the RBI cannot be headless for long and the government will soon initiate the process for finding replacement for Urjit Patel.

The other three deputy governors are Viral Acharya, BP Kanungo and MK Jain. Both Vishwanathan and Kanungo are career central bankers.

Urjit Patel, who had a run in with the government over autonomy of the central bank, resigned on Monday from his post citing "personal reasons", creating a crisis in the RBI.

In a brief statement, Patel said he has decided to step down with immediate effect.

Urjit Patel was appointed the 24th Governor of the RBI on September, 2016 for a three-year term.

Commenting on the Governor's resignation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government acknowledges with deep sense of appreciation the services rendered by Patel to the country both in his capacity as the Governor and the Deputy Governor of the RBI.

"It was a pleasure for me to deal with him and benefit from his scholarship," he said.

Tags: ns vishwanathan, urjit patel, urjit patel resigns, rbi, arun jaitley
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA probe finds signs of water on nearby asteroid Bennu

2

China court band older iPhone sales

3

'I am truly sorry': The Cut writer apologises for calling Priyanka Chopra scam artist

4

Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

5

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham