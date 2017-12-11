The Asian Age | News

Speak and learn in mother tongue, says V-P Venkaiah Naidu

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 11, 2017, 2:53 am IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2017, 4:45 am IST

He chose the occasion of Subramanya Bharati’s birth anniversary to urge people to take a vow to speak in their mother tongue.

Vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu honours renowed geneticist M.S. Swaminathan (right) at an award function organised by Tamil Nadu Agriculture University in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
 Vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu honours renowed geneticist M.S. Swaminathan (right) at an award function organised by Tamil Nadu Agriculture University in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Emphasising that he no longer belonged to any political party after he became the vice president, M. Venkaiah Naidu, on his visit to the city on Sunday, said people should speak and learn in their mother tongue. He chose the occasion of legendary poet and freedom fighter Subramanya Bharati’s birth anniversary to urge people to take a vow to speak in their mother tongue.

Mr Venkaiah, who felt apologetic that he could not speak in the “beautiful and ancient Tamil language,” said, “When I was in active politics, I did not find time to learn Tamil. Everyone should take a vow to speak and learn in their mother tongue.” Tamil and Tamil Nadu are close to his heart, the vice- president said, while speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of Subramanya Bharathi, who is also known as Bharathiyar (December 11, 1882 — September 11, 1921).

Bharathi wanted India to break narrow domestic walls: Like, Rabindranath Tagore, Subramanya Bharathi wanted India to break the narrow domestic walls, he said. Showering praises on the poet, Mr Venkaiah wanted the songs and thoughts of Bharathi to find a place in the national level curriculum. “There should not be any differences among human beings,” the vice-president added.

