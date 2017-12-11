The Asian Age | News

Monday, Dec 11, 2017

India, All India

Gujarat poll officials 'forget' EVM in jeep, driver brings it back

PTI
Published : Dec 11, 2017, 11:28 am IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2017, 11:30 am IST

District Collector and Election Officer RS Ninama claimed that EVM unit was 'spare' one and was not used in polling for Dediapada seat.

According to officials, in Dediapada constituency in Gujarat's Narmada district during the first phase of polls on Saturday
 According to officials, in Dediapada constituency in Gujarat's Narmada district during the first phase of polls on Saturday "forgot" a "spare" VVPAT EVM unit in a private jeep while returning to Rajpipala, (Photo: Representational | File)

Rajpipla (Gujarat): In a lapse, officials posted in Dediapada constituency in Gujarat's Narmada district during the first phase of polls on Saturday "forgot" a "spare" VVPAT EVM unit in a private jeep while returning to Rajpipala, a senior officer said on Sunday.

However, the unit, packed in three separate bags, was spotted by the driver of the jeep and some local leaders in Dediapada who brought it back to Rajpipala, the Narmada district headquarter, on Sunday morning.

After the incident came to light on Sunday, District Collector and Election Officer RS Ninama claimed that the EVM unit was a "spare" one and was not used in the polling in the Dediapada (ST) seat.

According to Ninama, the EVM unit was among the six spare units which were sent to Kanjal village in Dediapada taluka on Saturday.

"Along with the six EVMs used for polling at Kanjal and five other adjoining villages, we had sent six spare units to deal with any unwarranted technical problem. Zonal poll officials were supposed to submit all these units at Rajpipla after the polling," Ninama told reporters.

However, officials forgot one unit in the jeep and submitted remaining units at the receiving centre in Rajpipla on Saturday night upon their return, he said.

"Today morning, the driver of the jeep, who returned to Dediapada after dropping the officials here (last night), spotted the unattended unit in the jeep and informed some local leaders of Dediapada. They then brought that unit here," Ninama said.

The officer said he had already submitted a report to the Election Commission about the incident.

"This was a spare EVM unit which was not used in the polling. Having said that, we have started the procedure of issuing a show cause notice to the concerned poll officials for showing such negligence," he added.

Tags: evm, vvpat, gujarat polls, election officials forget evm in jeep
Location: India, Gujarat

