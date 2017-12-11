The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 11, 2017 | Last Update : 03:22 PM IST

India, All India

Cong demands apology from Modi for 'outrageous' Pak remark

ANI
Published : Dec 11, 2017, 2:50 pm IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2017, 2:57 pm IST

Anand Sharma further said that Modi's remarks show that the BJP has realised it was going to lose the Gujarat elections.

Dubbing Modi's statement as 'irresponsible' and 'outrageous', Congress leader Anand Sharma demanded an apology from him. (Photo: File)
 Dubbing Modi's statement as 'irresponsible' and 'outrageous', Congress leader Anand Sharma demanded an apology from him. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Congress Party on Monday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleging that Pakistan was meddling in the Gujarat assembly polls and supporting Congress leader Ahmed Patel to have him elevated as the chief minister of the state.

Dubbing Modi's statement as 'irresponsible' and 'outrageous', Congress leader Anand Sharma demanded an apology from him.

"Ex-Pakistan Foreign Minister was here to attend a wedding. There was a dinner organised for him in which there were former diplomats, former army chief among other dignitaries. Does the Prime Minister think they were all conspiring with Pakistan? This is reprehensible. It's expected of the prime minister to use a language which is equivalent to his post. He should retract his statement and should apologise to maintain the decorum of his post," Sharma said.

He further said that Modi's remarks show that the BJP has realised it was going to lose the Gujarat elections.

"The Prime Minister has said Congress is conspiring with Pakistan for Gujarat elections. It’s outrageous. This is just an attempt to polarise ahead of second phase of voting in Gujarat polls. This also shows their desperation and that BJP's loss is now certain," he added.

On Sunday, while addressing a rally in Gujarat's Banaskantha, Prime Minister Modi alleged that former Pakistan Army director general Arshad Rafique was helping Patel to become the Gujarat chief minister.

"Former Pakistan Army director general Arshad Rafique was backing and willing to help make Ahmed Patel the chief minister," he said.

The Prime Minister had also questioned suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former vice-president Hamid Ansari's meeting with the Pakistan High Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal has asked India to stop dragging Pakistan into its electoral debate.

Tags: narendra modi, apology on pak remark, anand sharma, gujarat elections, ahmed patel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Heartbreaking video shows boy pleading to be left alone by bullies

2

Feminism is a fight for humanity, not a word to be scared of: Hrithik Roshan

3

Hitman for Pablo Escobar caught partying, violating parole; re-arrested

4

West Bengal to get its first aircraft museum in Kolkata, second in India

5

J&K: Police drug de-addiction and rehab centre cures 94 per cent people

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham