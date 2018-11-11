The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 11, 2018 | Last Update : 08:51 PM IST

India, All India

Threat to my life, 11 people 'arrived' in Hyderabad to 'kill' me: Akbaruddin Owaisi

PTI
Published : Nov 11, 2018, 7:29 pm IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2018, 7:29 pm IST

Akbaruddin said he had received 'threat' letters and phone calls from some people, saying that they would kill him.

He claimed that he came to know from reports that 11 people from Banaras, Allahabad and Karnataka have arrived in the city to kill him. (Photo: File)
 He claimed that he came to know from reports that 11 people from Banaras, Allahabad and Karnataka have arrived in the city to kill him. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has claimed that his life is under threat and alleged that 11 people from different parts of the country had arrived in Hyderabad to "kill" him.

Addressing a public meeting on Friday, Akbaruddin said he had received "threat" letters and phone calls from some people, saying that they would kill him.

"Again they are telling they will kill...I got letters and phone calls that Akbar Owaisi... we will kill you.

He claimed that he came to know from reports that 11 people from Banaras, Allahabad and Karnataka have arrived in the city to kill him.

"I am ready to die. I am ready to take a bullet on my chest and not on my back," Akbaruddin , who is contesting from Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency here for the December 7 assembly polls, said.

He recalled the April 30, 2011 incident when he was attacked by a group of people here with sharp weapons and firearms near the MIM office at Barkas and said he had survived, despite being shot thrice.

"I was not killed despite being hit by three bullets.Will your bullets kill me?" the younger brother of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, said.

Referring to the May 2014 plot to 'kill him",Akbaruddin alleged that some "assailants" had arrived here from Bengaluru then to carry out the task.

In May 2014, the Karnataka Police had reportedly busted a plot to kill Akbaruddin, following which four persons were arrested.

Reacting to Akbaruddin's claims, a senior police official said they had not received any complaint in this connection.

However, adequate security has been provided to candidates and those campaigning in view of the December 7 assembly elections, as required.

"Fool-proof security has been provided to all those contesting or are into campaigning. We are very well on the job," the official told PTI.

Tags: akbaruddin owaisi, aimim, asaduddin owaisi, karnataka police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Ranveer thanks fans for wishing him Shaadi Mubarak before leaving for Italy

2

Thugs of Hindostan box-office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s film witnesses big fall

3

Stephen Hawking's thesis and wheelchair sell for $1 million

4

China will have robot news readers ahead

5

Amazon strikes deal with Apple to sell iPhones, iPads

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham