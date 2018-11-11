The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 11, 2018 | Last Update : 01:49 AM IST

India, All India

Chhattisgarh is almost Naxal-free due to BJP, says Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Nov 11, 2018, 12:59 am IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2018, 12:59 am IST

Shah blamed previous governments under the Congress for failure to curb the Naxal insurgency and neglecting the region.

BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
 BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: BJP national president Amit Shah on Saturday declared that Chhattisgarh is “almost Naxal-free” due to the efforts of the ruling BJP and targeted the Opposition Congress, saying a party which  thinks that the rebel movement is a medium for revolution can never do any good for the state.

Addressing an election meeting at Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, Mr Shah said incidents of Naxal violence have witnessed a downward trend in the past several years and credited the Raman Singh government for developing the state as a hub of power and cement production. He also credited the state government for helping Chhattisgarh get rid of the “sick state” tag.

“Chhattisgarh is now almost Naxal-free,” he said, releasing the party’s manifesto for the state where the BJP has been in power for three successive terms, since 2003.

Figures on Naxal violence and casualties in the Bastar region indicate that over the past three years more rebels have been killed in the state as compared to security personnel. In 2016, 222 Naxals were gunned down while the security forces lost 65 men in operations against the rebels. In 2017, 150 Naxals were killed as against 74 security personnel. In 2018, so far 21 Naxals have been killed as compared to 16 jawans. At the peak of Naxalism in 2010, 277 security personnel were killed as compared to 172 Naxals.

Mr Shah blamed previous governments under the Congress for failure to curb the Naxal insurgency and neglecting the region.

“Chief minister Raman Singh has launched determined efforts to free the entire Bastar region of the Maoist problem,” he said, adding, “Bastar will develop very fast once the region is free of insurgency problem completely.”

Attacking the Congress, Mr Shah said, “A party that feels Naxalism is a medium for revolution cannot do any good for Chhattisgarh.”

Mr Shah was referring to Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar’s remarks last week in which he had reportedly said that Naxals have launched a “revolution” that cannot be stopped through guns and the issue should be resolved through talks.

Mr Shah said that for the BJP, revolution means providing gas connections, electricity, education, employment to the poor and deprived sections of the society.

“The Congress ruled the country for 55 years, but it is the BJP which is working hard to ensure that the fruits of development reach the last person in society,” said Mr Shah.

As many as 18 Assembly constituencies, including Rajnandgaon from where chief minister Raman Singh is seeking re-election for the third time, are going to polls in the first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh on November 12. Campaigning for the first phase of voting came to an end on Saturday. The rest 72 seats will go to polls in the second phase of voting on November 20.

Tags: amit shah, chhattisgarh assembly elections

MOST POPULAR

1

Thugs of Hindostan box-office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s film witnesses big fall

2

Stephen Hawking's thesis and wheelchair sell for $1 million

3

China will have robot news readers ahead

4

Amazon strikes deal with Apple to sell iPhones, iPads

5

Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just get their marriage licence registered?

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMLife

Frome flamingoes playing in Israel, to cheetah triplets born in Germany and cow worship in Nepal or the devastating California wildfires, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of Tihar festival. (Photos: AP)

It's a dog's world: Nepal celebrates their love for mutts through Tihar festival

Diwali, festival of lights, is celebrated every autumn in northern hemisphere and symbolises spiritual victory of light over darkness. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Let there be light: India gears up to celebrate Diwali

From cat shows, to new born zebra foals, ocelots and capybaras, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From roast turkey to quiche and cakes, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Halloween is observed in several countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: The creepy, crawly and scary take to streets celebrating Halloween

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham