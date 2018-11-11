The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 11, 2018 | Last Update : 11:51 AM IST

India, All India

Chhattisgarh: Around 1L security personnel deployed ahead of first phase of polls

PTI
Published : Nov 11, 2018, 11:34 am IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2018, 11:34 am IST

The first phase of assembly polls will see voting in 18 seats spread over eight Maoist-affected districts in the state.

Security personnel, including central paramilitary force, have been deployed to ensure peaceful polling in the first phase. (Representational image)
 Security personnel, including central paramilitary force, have been deployed to ensure peaceful polling in the first phase. (Representational image)

Raipur: Around 1 lakh security personnel have been deployed in Chhattisgarh for smooth conduct of the first phase of polling on November 12, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The first phase of assembly polls will see voting in 18 seats spread over eight Maoist-affected districts in the state.

Security personnel, including central paramilitary force, have been deployed to ensure peaceful polling in the first phase, Chhattisgarh's Special Director General (Anti-Maoist Operations) DM Awasthi told news agency PTI.

In the last 10 days, over 300 IEDs were recovered from Bastar region and Rajnandgaon district by security forces, he said, adding that all necessary measures had been taken to thwart attempts by Maoists to disrupt the poll process.

A total of 650 companies, including those from paramilitary units like CRPF, BSF, ITBP and around 65,000 personnel from police forces of other states, have been sent by the Centre for the assembly polls, he said.

These units are apart from existing paramilitary personnel and 200 companies of state forces engaged in anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh, the Special DG said.

He informed that around 650 polling booth parties were airlifted by helicopters Saturday to remote areas while other teams would be sent by road Sunday.

Indian Air Force and BSF choppers were pressed into service for the purpose, he said.

"As of now, the challenge is to escort all the polling parties safely to their destination in Naxal-affected areas and later it will be to conduct polls and bring back them safely," he said.

Tags: chhattisgarh assembly polls, security personnel, naxal-affected region
Location: India, Chhatisgarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Thugs of Hindostan box-office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s film witnesses big fall

2

Stephen Hawking's thesis and wheelchair sell for $1 million

3

China will have robot news readers ahead

4

Amazon strikes deal with Apple to sell iPhones, iPads

5

Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just get their marriage licence registered?

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMLife

Frome flamingoes playing in Israel, to cheetah triplets born in Germany and cow worship in Nepal or the devastating California wildfires, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of Tihar festival. (Photos: AP)

It's a dog's world: Nepal celebrates their love for mutts through Tihar festival

Diwali, festival of lights, is celebrated every autumn in northern hemisphere and symbolises spiritual victory of light over darkness. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Let there be light: India gears up to celebrate Diwali

From cat shows, to new born zebra foals, ocelots and capybaras, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From roast turkey to quiche and cakes, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Halloween is observed in several countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: The creepy, crawly and scary take to streets celebrating Halloween

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham