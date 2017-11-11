The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Nov 11, 2017

India, All India

Ryan teen in observation home; father says son faced torture in custody

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 11, 2017, 6:16 pm IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2017, 6:26 pm IST

Meanwhile, the Juvenile Justice Board sought clarification from the CBI for violating timings of interrogation of the accused class 11 boy.

 Pradyuman was found dead inside the toilet of the Ryan International School, Gurgaon, with his throat slit on September 8. (Photo: PTI/File)

Gurgaon: A juvenile court on Saturday sent the class 11 student accused in the murder of Pradyuman Thakur at Ryan International School, to Faridabad observation home. He will be at the observation home till November 22, which is also the date of next hearing, Sandeep Aneja, lawyer of the accused minor said.

Meanwhile, father of the accused minor claimed that his son was being tortured.

"My son is being tortured, he was hung upside down and brutally thrashed. He is completely innocent," he said.

The student's father also said that only one Parent-Teachers Meeting (PTM) had been held till date and that all teachers had praised his son's performance and behaviour. "I have his marksheets," he added.

Read: Ryan murder: CBI had zoomed in on juvenile in 6 days, searched his home

"Do you think such a young boy would behave normally for so many days had he committed such a serious crime?" the boy's father asked.

The CBI has denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, the Juvenile Justice Board sought clarification from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for violating the timings of interrogation of the accused class 11 student.

Pradyuman was found dead inside the toilet of the Ryan International School, Gurgaon, with his throat slit on September 8.

Earlier on Friday, sources said that the CBI was probing the involvement of a second student of the school in the murder.

The cold-blooded murder of the seven-year-old Pradyuman took a new dimension on Wednesday after the CBI trashed the probe by the Gurgaon police and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor arrested with the charges of murder and sexual assault. The investigating agency arrested a juvenile, who was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Thursday. The teen was sent to the CBI custody for three days.

Read also: CBI probes involvement of second student in Pradyuman murder

On Thursday, the CBI also told the juvenile court that the Class 11 student had in presence of his father and other witnesses confessed to killing Pradyuman.

(With agency inputs)

