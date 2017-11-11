The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 11, 2017 | Last Update : 07:16 AM IST

India, All India

Modi’s economic panel sets map for job creation

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 11, 2017, 5:25 am IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2017, 5:58 am IST

The NDA government is bullish on job creation as according to a recent UN report, unemployment in India is approximately 17.8 million in 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC) has spelt out a clear roadmap for expediting job creation, skill development and resource investment in the health and education sectors.

The EAC which is headed by Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy, held its second meeting on Friday, where according to official sources, it also discussed the specifications for designing an ‘economy tracker’ which will monitor economic growth indicators with social indicators for last mile connectivity.

This newspaper had first reported about the EAC working on developing an economy tracker. Formed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September, the EAC had held its first meeting on October 11.

The NDA government is bullish on job creation as according to a recent UN report, unemployment in India is approximately 17.8 million in 2017. Also skill upgradation is urgently required, it noted.

The EAC also formulated recommendations to guide the evolving framework for the Fifteenth Finance Commission, including the incentivisation of states for achieving health, education and social inclusion outcomes, sources informed further.

The council is learnt to have suggested that improvements are needed in National Accounts and innovative steps are required for unlocking growth, while exports and employment potential of growth drivers were also deliberated upon.

Presentations by experts were made to the Economic Advisory Council on key themes, including infrastructure financing by Mr Debroy. He underlined the need for infrastructure financing to be accorded high priority, with new mechanisms for a risk coverage umbrella.

Niti Aayog member Dr. Vinod K. Paul highlighted strategies for achieving Swastha Bharat by 2022.

Chief Statistician TCA Anant outlined improvements needed in National Accounts, complemented by the presentation by the Member Secretary EAC-PM Mr. Ratan P. Watal, who demystified issues on the current account deficit and the gold market. He also shared recommendations on the evolving framework for the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

Tags: economic advisory council, niti aayog, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Japanese police suspect stray cat of killing elderly woman

2

Dinesh Chandimal led Sri Lanka vows to provide challenge to Team India in the upcoming series

3

Reliance Jio planning to launch VR app in 2018

4

Nicki Minaj's brother found guilty of raping 11-year-old stepdaughter

5

Ford's Eksovest turns workers into 'heavylifting' superhumans

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Fifteen finalists competed for the title of the country’s hottest female buttocks during the annual pageant. (Photo: AFP)

Beauties put their future behind them in Miss BumBum contest

Tattoos have helped survivors, most of who say that even two years after the attack they still feels stuck and the tattoos are the only way to create something beautiful out of all that horror. (Photo: AFP)

Survivors of Bataclan tragedy celebrate their pain and defiance through tattoos

This event is part of the festival of lights in Northern Thailand to show respect to Buddha. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend the Yee Peng festival in Thailand

Tens of thousands of Cambodian spectators flocked to the riverfront in the capital Phnom Penh on November 2 to watch the boat races as the country celebrates the annual water festival. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian participants row their dragon boats during the annual water festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham