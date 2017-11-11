Madhya Pradesh Police calendar has saffron touch

The calendar was released by the narcotics wing of MP police to generate awareness among the people on drug abuse.

Bhopal: A row has erupted over a calendar of the Madhya Pradesh police carrying pictures and messages of RSS and BJP leaders.

The “controversial" calendar, which was shared in the Facebook by additional general of police (narcotics wing) of MP Varun Kapoor, has featured the pictures of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP national president Amit Shah along with their messages in separate leafs. Besides, MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath have also featured in other pages in the calendar.

The Congress has taken strong objection to the calendar, describing it a “waste of public money”. “It seems MP police was more interested in appeasing their political masters than focusing on their job of maintaining law and order in the state,” said Congress spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedy.

“It is gross misuse of public money,” he said.

The ADG however defended the decision by his department. “Mr Bhagwat is not a terrorist. He is a great thinker. He figured in the calendar for his qualities,” the police officer told the media here.