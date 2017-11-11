The Asian Age | News

India no longer weak nation, credibility of country has increased: Rajnath Singh

PTI
Published : Nov 11, 2017, 7:54 pm IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2017, 7:56 pm IST

Rajnath Singh also said, 'At places, there are more praises and less criticism now. Whatever we had envisaged to achieve, we have achieved.'

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the world had started realising that India was no longer a weak nation and that it belonged to the club of powerful countries. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Lucknow: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the world had started realising that India was no longer a weak nation and that it belonged to the club of powerful countries in the world.

Speaking at an event organised by a newspaper in Lucknow, he said, "At the international level, India's importance has grown. The world realises that India, at this point of time, has emerged as the biggest economy in the world. India today is no longer a weak country in the club of the powerful nations of the world."

Replying to a question, Singh said, "At places, there are more praises and less criticism now. Whatever we had envisaged to achieve, we have achieved it."

On another question pertaining to the performance of the BJP-led government at the Centre over the last three years, he said he would not like to evaluate his own performance, but added that overall, the clout and credibility of the country had increased.

Tags: rajnath singh, home minister rajnath singh, bjp, india powerful country
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

