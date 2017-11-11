The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 11, 2017 | Last Update : 03:53 PM IST

India, All India

Filmmakers who celebrate barbaric Mughal rulers will 'not be spared': BJP

ANI
Published : Nov 11, 2017, 2:26 pm IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2017, 2:29 pm IST

Earlier, the SC refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on 'Padmavati' release, saying the Censor Board was free to take its decisions.

The film has been embroiled in a spate of controversies ever since its inception. (Photo: File)
 The film has been embroiled in a spate of controversies ever since its inception. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said the filmmakers who tried to glorify barbaric Mughal rulers would not be spared, in the wake of the controversy surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmavati'.

"When a film is made with a hero (Alauddin Khilji) in that character, certain portions are sad and disappointing to watch. Because he is known to be the most uncouth ruler of the Delhi Sultanate till date. If any film tries to portray them in the positive light, it will certainly cause a huge discomfort to the emotions of the people. The filmmakers who present the barbaric rulers in a positive light will not be tolerated or spared," BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha said.

"This country has experienced 800 years of Mughal rule which can only be described as barbaric and bloodiest in human history. This is also recorded by international historians, but historians in India have actually become distortions. The real evidence of discretion on temples or destruction of temples is recorded even today," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on the release of 'Padmavati', saying the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was an independent body and the court should not intervene in their jurisdiction.

The film has been embroiled in a spate of controversies ever since its inception.

The period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor has been facing protests from various communal groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering historical facts.

The Karni Sena, which demolished the sets of the movie in Jaipur and thrashed Bhansali, had warned the director of dire consequences on showing distorted historical facts.

Tags: padmavati, padmavati row, bharatiya janata party, cbfc, barbaric mughal ruler
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Kidambi Srikanth pulls out from China Open Super Series

2

iOS 11 bug blocks Whatsapp notifications on iPhone.

3

How to get rid of that ugly notch on your shiny iPhone X? Well sort off

4

Here are signs that you are going to be very succesful

5

“Oil and Water don’t mix”, but what if they do?

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Fifteen finalists competed for the title of the country’s hottest female buttocks during the annual pageant. (Photo: AFP)

Beauties put their future behind them in Miss BumBum contest

Tattoos have helped survivors, most of who say that even two years after the attack they still feels stuck and the tattoos are the only way to create something beautiful out of all that horror. (Photo: AFP)

Survivors of Bataclan tragedy celebrate their pain and defiance through tattoos

This event is part of the festival of lights in Northern Thailand to show respect to Buddha. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend the Yee Peng festival in Thailand

Tens of thousands of Cambodian spectators flocked to the riverfront in the capital Phnom Penh on November 2 to watch the boat races as the country celebrates the annual water festival. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian participants row their dragon boats during the annual water festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham