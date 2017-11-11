BSF, Pakistani Rangers to meet after one year

These meetings were suspended following large-scale ceasefire violation by Pak Ranger and heavy shelling which even targeted civilian areas.

Sources said that though junior level officials from both sides were having flag meetings.

New Delhi: In a crucial move aimed at easing tensions along the sensitive India-Pakistan border, the border guarding forces of the two countries, Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistani Rangers, have agreed to resume Commandant-level meetings after a gap of almost year-and-a-half.

It has now been decided to formalise the arrangements so that the “senior field commandants from BSF and Pak Rangers could have urgent and timely meetings to thrash out complex security issues.”

The decision was taken during the bi-annual talks between BSF chief K.K. Sharma and Major-General Muhammad Saeed, Director-General, Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in the Capital on Friday.

“The move will help reduce tension along the border as the sectoral commandants can immediately have a flag meeting in case of an eventuality,” said a senior security official.

Both the forces were of the view that it was important to have communication and immediate sharing of information,’’added the security official.