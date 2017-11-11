The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 11, 2017 | Last Update : 07:16 AM IST

India, All India

BSF, Pakistani Rangers to meet after one year

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 11, 2017, 1:07 am IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2017, 7:09 am IST

These meetings were suspended following large-scale ceasefire violation by Pak Ranger and heavy shelling which even targeted civilian areas.

Sources said that though junior level officials from both sides were having flag meetings.
 Sources said that though junior level officials from both sides were having flag meetings.

New Delhi: In a crucial move aimed at easing tensions along the sensitive India-Pakistan border, the border guarding forces of the two countries, Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistani Rangers, have agreed to resume Commandant-level meetings after a gap of almost year-and-a-half.

These meetings were suspended following large-scale ceasefire violation by Pak Ranger and heavy shelling which even targeted civilian areas.

Sources said that though junior level officials from both sides were having flag meetings.

It has now been decided to formalise the arrangements so that the “senior field commandants from BSF and Pak Rangers could have urgent and timely meetings to thrash out complex security issues.”  

The decision was taken during the bi-annual talks between BSF chief  K.K. Sharma and Major-General Muhammad Saeed, Director-General, Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in the Capital on Friday.

“The move will help reduce tension along the border as the sectoral commandants can immediately have a flag meeting in case of an eventuality,” said a senior security official.

Both the forces were of the view that it was important to have communication and immediate sharing of  information,’’added the security official.

Tags: border security force (bsf), pakistani rangers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Japanese police suspect stray cat of killing elderly woman

2

Dinesh Chandimal led Sri Lanka vows to provide challenge to Team India in the upcoming series

3

Reliance Jio planning to launch VR app in 2018

4

Nicki Minaj's brother found guilty of raping 11-year-old stepdaughter

5

Ford's Eksovest turns workers into 'heavylifting' superhumans

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Fifteen finalists competed for the title of the country’s hottest female buttocks during the annual pageant. (Photo: AFP)

Beauties put their future behind them in Miss BumBum contest

Tattoos have helped survivors, most of who say that even two years after the attack they still feels stuck and the tattoos are the only way to create something beautiful out of all that horror. (Photo: AFP)

Survivors of Bataclan tragedy celebrate their pain and defiance through tattoos

This event is part of the festival of lights in Northern Thailand to show respect to Buddha. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend the Yee Peng festival in Thailand

Tens of thousands of Cambodian spectators flocked to the riverfront in the capital Phnom Penh on November 2 to watch the boat races as the country celebrates the annual water festival. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian participants row their dragon boats during the annual water festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham