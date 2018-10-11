The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 | Last Update : 09:15 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi trying to build political career by spreading lies on Rafale deal: BJP

PTI
Published : Oct 11, 2018, 7:56 pm IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2018, 7:56 pm IST

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Rahul Gandhi has been lying and mocking national security.

Now the people of the country will decide who to believe in, the air chief marshal or Rahul Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra added. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Now the people of the country will decide who to believe in, the air chief marshal or Rahul Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra added. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of mocking national security and said he is trying to build his political career by spreading lies on the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi over his allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is corrupt, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress president himself comes from a family of middlemen.

His family earned money from every defence deal that took place before 2014, Sambit Patra alleged, adding that Rahul Gandhi and his party jeopardised the defence of the country

Rahul Gandhi is trying to build his political career by spreading lies on the Rafale deal, the BJP spokesperson alleged.

He has been lying and mocking national security, the BJP spokesperson added.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa has termed the Rafale Deal a "game changer" but Rahul Gandhi is saying just the opposite, he said.

Now the people of the country will decide who to believe in, the air chief marshal or Rahul Gandhi, Patra added.

Also Read: ‘Corrupt’ PM helped Anil Ambani pocket Rs 30,000 cr: Rahul on Rafale

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi demanded an investigation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his role in the Rafale deal, alleging that he was a "corrupt man" who helped Anil Ambani pocket Rs 30,000 crore in the purchase of  36 aircraft.

Tags: rafale row, rafale fighter jet deal, rahul gandhi, sambit patra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Singapore Airlines ready to take off world's longest flight of 19 hours

2

#MeToo: Arjun Kapoor feels ‘As humans, we need to listen, understand and absorb’

3

Canada set to become largest country with legalised marijuana on October 17

4

Anurag Kashyap feels like apologising for being a man, exits MAMI board

5

Keep sleeping hours in check for a healthy lifestyle

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was Bachchan power on Wednesday as the members of the ‘First family’ stepped out for two separate events. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jaya, Big B for Shweta’s venture, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya back team

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Moving on: Arbaaz Khan seems to giving more hints of making it official with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora Khan bonded with Arhaan on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz-Giorgia gush over each other after ramp show, Malaika takes son out

Stylish foot forward: B-Town stars came out dressed in their best at an awards show for a leading fashion magazine. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Sonakshi, Disha, Vicky, Aditi, others spread dazzle with their style

Simpletons turn millionaires: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, who played common man, in ‘Sui Dhaaga’, were ecstatic and celebrated the success of the

Band, Baaja without Baraat for Anushka, Varun as Sui Dhaaga hits bull’s-eye

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham