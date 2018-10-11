Rahul Gandhi trying to build political career by spreading lies on Rafale deal: BJP

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Rahul Gandhi has been lying and mocking national security.

Now the people of the country will decide who to believe in, the air chief marshal or Rahul Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra added. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of mocking national security and said he is trying to build his political career by spreading lies on the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi over his allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is corrupt, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress president himself comes from a family of middlemen.

His family earned money from every defence deal that took place before 2014, Sambit Patra alleged, adding that Rahul Gandhi and his party jeopardised the defence of the country

Rahul Gandhi is trying to build his political career by spreading lies on the Rafale deal, the BJP spokesperson alleged.

He has been lying and mocking national security, the BJP spokesperson added.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa has termed the Rafale Deal a "game changer" but Rahul Gandhi is saying just the opposite, he said.

Now the people of the country will decide who to believe in, the air chief marshal or Rahul Gandhi, Patra added.

Also Read: ‘Corrupt’ PM helped Anil Ambani pocket Rs 30,000 cr: Rahul on Rafale

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi demanded an investigation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his role in the Rafale deal, alleging that he was a "corrupt man" who helped Anil Ambani pocket Rs 30,000 crore in the purchase of 36 aircraft.